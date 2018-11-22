Disney Releases Teaser Trailer For New 'Lion King' Movie

Disney has given ‘Lion King’ fans a reason to be thankful this Thanksgiving. Earlier today the company released the trailer for the new live action ‘Lion King’ Movie, set to be released in 2019. The trailer was first played during a commercial break of the Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Redskins game.

The new version of Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ will be a live-action, CGI version of the original movie. Set to premiere in July of 2019, the new film will be headed by Jon Favreau, who directed the live-action version of ‘The Jungle Book’ in 2016 for Disney as well. Favreau looks to build on the success of ‘The Jungle Book’ with this highly anticipated version of the classic ‘The Lion King.’

James Earl Jones will reprise his iconic role, voicing the character Mufasa. Along with Jones, the cast is full of recognizable names including; Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé as Nala, and Seth Rogan and Billy Eichner as Timon and Pumbaa. The star studded cast of the new film compares in many ways to the classic version, which too was comprised of many big names.

Video of The Lion King Official Teaser Trailer

This new live-action version of the film is the second attempt Disney has done in remaking a classic animated film. It will be followed with another live-action remake, as Disney plans to release Tim Burton's Dumbo in March of next year, and Guy Ritchie's Aladdin in May 2019.

‘The Lion King’ is expected to be one of the most highly anticipated movies of next summer. With its star studded cast, successful director and fan base from the original this version has some big shoes to fill. Based on the trailer, it looks like they are ready for that task.

Via WFAA