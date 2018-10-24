Turns Out Disney Parks Are Full Of People's Ashes

It's not uncommon for people to spread the ashes of loved ones over places like the ocean or other beautiful places in nature.

But at a Disney theme park? Well turns out it is a lot more common that we know. And the employees there would like it to stop.

Several people have admitted to spreading the cremated remains of family members at Florida's Disney World and California's Disneyland. “This type of behaviour is strictly prohibited and unlawful,” a Disney spokesperson said. “Guests who attempt to do so will be escorted off property.”

Known as a “HEPA cleanup”, which is code for a cleanup that requires a vacuum designed to clean up ultrafine particles like ash residue, occurs at least once a month according to park employees. Guests are told that an attraction must be shut down temporarily for "technical difficulties" and are given fast passes for other rides.

Oh and apparently the ride where ashes are spread the most often are at Disney World's Haunted Mansion. “The Haunted Mansion probably has so much human ashes in it that it’s not even funny,” said an employee on Reditt.

Alex Parone from New York, said that he spread his mother's ashes in a flower bed at Magic Kingdom in June before riding It's a Small World. “I was still crying. That song is playing over and over again, and there are those happy little animatronic things,” he said. “I remember thinking, ‘This is weird.'”

-story via businessinsider.com.au