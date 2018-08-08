New Disney Sleep Hotline Will Help You Child Get To Bed A Little Easier

It’s summertime so you’re probably letting your little one stay up a little bit later. Let’s not forget though school is about to start up again, and getting your child to bed a little sooner isn’t always an easy task.

Now Disney has announced that they have a hotline to help your child go to sleep. When you call 1-877-7-MICKEY (1-877-764-2539) you can hear one of five prerecorded bedtime messages from your favorite Disney characters. Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck or Goofy will tell kids in the gentlest way that it’s time to go to sleep.

The company hopes that the messages will “give kids something to look forward to at bedtime.” The hotline will be open till August 31st, around the same time when school starts again. Do you think this will help your child go to sleep?

Via: CBS NEWS