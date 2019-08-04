Universe

Discovery Of A Possible New Habitable Planet

Planet GJ 357, potential new home for mankindc

August 4, 2019
Is there a possibility of another habitable planet for mankind in this huge universe?  The answer is…. very likely, and looking quite promising!   NASA identified an Earth-like planet!

The planet is named GJ 357 d located 31 light years away, which equals out to 1.823 trillion miles. It is 6 times larger than Earth.

This incredible revelation was made possible by NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, better known as TESS for short. 

Lisa Kaltenegger, from the Carl Sagan Institute at Cornell, said. " TESS’ mission is to scan the whole sky, where the brightest and closest objects are, to find planets like ours and this is the first one."
 
As for the future NASA, and this new discovery they plan to bring two next-generation telescopes, in the following years.  The telescopes will assure a more detailed perspective, giving a better structured look of Planet GJ 357 d.  The telescopes will be able to show whether the planet has elevated landforms and bodies of water.

