Photo Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Dirk Nowitzki Receives Two Standing Ovations At Boston Celtics Home Game

This could be the last game Dirk plays in Boston.

January 5, 2019
100.3 Jack FM isn't a sports station: but when something this cool happens in sports, we have to share it.

At last night's Boston Celtics/Dallas Mavericks game at TD Garden in Boston, the hometown crowd gave our hometown hero Dirk Nowitzki two standing ovations.  Check them out below.

Dirk understandably got emotional with the response: further feeding rumors that this might be his last season in the NBA.  The crowd was also cheering Dirk on so he would hit 2 points to pass Kobe Bryant to become the Western Conference’s top career scorer.  No such luck (yet!).

Source: NBC Sports

