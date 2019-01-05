Dirk Nowitzki Receives Two Standing Ovations At Boston Celtics Home Game

100.3 Jack FM isn't a sports station: but when something this cool happens in sports, we have to share it.

At last night's Boston Celtics/Dallas Mavericks game at TD Garden in Boston, the hometown crowd gave our hometown hero Dirk Nowitzki two standing ovations. Check them out below.

Boston fans gave Dirk Nowitzki a standing ovation -- pic.twitter.com/zii4NlFzIR — ESPN (@espn) January 5, 2019

Everyone at TD Garden wanted Dirk to hit a 3, but he fell just short -- pic.twitter.com/JmwnXouog2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 5, 2019

Dirk understandably got emotional with the response: further feeding rumors that this might be his last season in the NBA. The crowd was also cheering Dirk on so he would hit 2 points to pass Kobe Bryant to become the Western Conference’s top career scorer. No such luck (yet!).

Source: NBC Sports

