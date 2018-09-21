Joaquin Phoenix In Full Joker Make-Up Revealed

Earlier this week we got our first look at Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur from the upcoming Joker origin movie. Now we’ve been given a good look as to what Phoenix will look like in full makeup.

Director of the upcoming movie, Todd Phillips posted a camera test that was done on Instagram. The footage shows Phoenix looking at the camera while The Guess Who’s “Laughing” plays in the background. At the end of the video, we see Phoenix in full makeup give a quick smirk.

The video is a bit chilling, check it out below.

Camera test (w/ sound). Joker. A post shared by Todd Phillips (@toddphillips1) on Sep 21, 2018 at 10:00am PDT

Via: Mashable