Joaquin Phoenix

Photo Credit: Brent Perniac/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Joaquin Phoenix In Full Joker Make-Up Revealed

September 21, 2018
Earlier this week we got our first look at Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur from the upcoming Joker origin movie. Now we’ve been given a good look as to what Phoenix will look like in full makeup. 

Director of the upcoming movie, Todd Phillips posted a camera test that was done on Instagram. The footage shows Phoenix looking at the camera while The Guess Who’s “Laughing” plays in the background. At the end of the video, we see Phoenix in full makeup give a quick smirk. 

The video is a bit chilling, check it out below. 

Camera test (w/ sound). Joker.

A post shared by Todd Phillips (@toddphillips1) on

Via: Mashable

The Joker
Todd Phillips
Camera Test
Joaquin Phoenix
Makeup