Graffiti Park In Austin Will Stay Open For 3 More Months

You have until October to take pictures next to a random mural with the Austin skyline in the background.

The project team announced Monday that the demolition of Austin’s Graffiti Park has been pushed back for another three months. The park initially was going to shut down back in June. It was announced late last year that the iconic site would be moved to a new spot at the Carson Creek Ranch, just 10 miles from its current location.

The new HOPE Outdoor Gallery is set to open in spring of next year, just north of the Austin Airport. The new site is designed so that the walls spell out “HOPE” as airplanes make the descent.

A demolition date has not yet been given for the current site.

Via: KXAN