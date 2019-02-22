Phil Collen Says Maiden, Priest, & Crue "Absolutely" Should Be In Rock Hall

JT and Billy talked to legendary Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen. Def Leppard's Las Vegas Residency starts August 14th. Tickets are on sale right now HERE.

In the interview, they discussed Def Leppard's new Vegas residency, how recognizable he is as the guitarist of Def Leppard, and of course the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

JT asked Collen about Def Leppard's upcoming Vegas residency. "We haven't 100% figured it out this time yet, but what we did last time we did the residency was do the 'Hysteria' album in its entirety. And then we'd do two sets. We would go on and do 45 minutes of songs that we never do like b-sides and stuff off the first album...I think what we are going to do is probably get a pool of thirty songs and literally change it up every night." Collen said, "Obviously we have to do the hits...but I think we are going to integrate it with some real old classic stuff. And we are not even sure what that is yet."

"The first time we played Vegas back in the early 80's it was still rare that bands would go there...it was kind of a bit desolate in a way. But it has just become America's entertainment capital," Collen added. "It's like Broadway on steroids."

Billy then asked Collen if he is still recognized as the guitarist for one of the biggest rock bands on the planet, to which Collen responded that he was, "Pretty anonymous."

"It depends. Somewhere like Vegas you are going to get recognized a lot more cause people go there to see bands and artists and that." Collen elaborated. "And it depends on what's happening around. We've got this Rock and Roll Hall of Fame thing that's been getting a lot of heat. So you notice you get recognized a bit more cause of that. It's seasonal. And when you're not on tour or you don't have anything going on, no one knows who you are."

Speaking of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Def Leppard was voted to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall this year, a move that was made possible by a large fan vote. "I think it's great for our fans because they've been tracking us down for years going, "Why aren't you guys in there?" and we are finally in there because of them. They voted. They made such a noise." Collen said, "I'm really proud of our fan base doing that. It actually means a lot to them."

Adding, "To me as long as they like us and come and see us it's great. I don't need to be someone who is knighted or something."

The conversation then turned to how the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has evolved over the years and the kind of acts that get voted in now. "I think it's changed a lot. Since you've got the fans to vote the whole thing is changing a lot. You've also got to say that music that was influenced by the blues, blues kind of fractured into Rock and Roll, Soul, Funk, Jazz, and Chicago Blues. So all the stuff that, that influenced would ultimately even be stuff like Hip Hop. Everyone was saying LL Cool J shouldn't be in there. He probably should. He's a result of Rock and Roll. If you look at it that way then absolutely," Collen said about the evolution of the Rock Hall."We all come from the same place which is blues."

Billy then wondered about other 80's era rock bands, and what Collen thought about Iron Maiden, Judas Priest and Motley Crue deserving to get in. "All of those bands should be in. Absolutely. Absolutely." Collen answered, "We've never been nominated for a GRAMMY or anything. So when our album 'Hysteria' we outsold winners of the GRAMMYS five to one. I think the biggest album that year was like 2 million and we sold 10 million with 'Hysteria'. And they didn't have a category in the GRAMMY's for us. It was a weird political thing. That's why you don't take it too seriously. Someone obviously liked us. There were 10 million who bought our record that. 8 Million more than the people who won the GRAMMY. So the reason those bands aren't in is something along those lines."

