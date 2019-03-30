Def Leppard, Brian May, & Many More Close Out The Hall Of Fame Ceremony With An All-Star Jam

What a way to end the night.

Def Leppard was the last group to be inducted into the 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The night already featured performances from the Zombies’ and Stevie Nicks with Don Henley and Harry Styles.

To help bring the ceremony to an end, Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott told the crowd at the Barclays Center that, “There’s usually an all-star jam but we’re gonna try something different. More sedate, less messy, more classic.”

The band then brought out Queen’s Brian May, the Zombies’ Colin Blunstone and Rod Argent, the Bangles’ Susanna Hoffs, “Little” Steven Van Zandt and, and Ian Hunter of Mott the Hoople. The group performed “All The Young Dudes” by Mott the Hoople.

Check out the whole performance down below.

Video of RnR Hall of Fame - All the Young Dudes @ Barclays Center on 03.29.19 Rock n Roll Reality Kings Hits

Joe Elliot told Rolling Stone that “All The Young Dudes” was one of his favorite songs as a kid. “It’s the anthem of our generation. I first heard it when I was 12. It was the definitive moment for a bunch of scruffy teenage kids in Sheffield and all over the U.K. – maybe more in the U.K. than in America.”