Museum Needs Public Help Locating A Deadly Spider That Has Gone Missing

Ok, first of all...why do places like Insectariums exist?

They're museums dedicated to creepy crawly insects, bugs, lizards, worms all things that are not cuddly, and sometimes dangerous. Case in point, the Philadelphia Insectarium and Butterfly Pavilion. Last month, a few of their display insects went missing. A few meaning 7,000 INDIVIDUAL CREATURES! That's about 80% of the museum's collection, valued at around $40,000 gone. The museum believes it to be the work of a group of thieves, and plenty are being suspected, but no arrests have been made.

For the time being, the Philadelphia Insectarium and Butterfly Pavilion is asking for the public's help in locating their massive collection of missing creatures. The list of missing creatures includes millipedes, lizards, frogs, snakes, and some exotic and rare species including rare mantises. Rhinoceros roaches, Red spot assassin bugs, Zebra tarantulas, and Desert hairy scorpions.

What's most interesting, however, is the museum asking for the public's help in locating, along with these creatures, the highly venomous, very deadly, six-eyed sand spider.

The theft is believes to be an inside job, as several museum uniforms were pinned to a back wall with knives. Though no arrests have been made, the museum knows "exactly who did this," thanks to security footage, and the fact that several employees did not show up for their next scheduled shifts.

The investigation is ongoing.

Via CNN