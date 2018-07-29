David Cassidy's Former Home On Sale For $3.9 Million

David Cassidy's palatial estate in Florida has finally hit the market.

Casa De Mayan, where Cassidy lived with his girlfriend in Fort Lauderdale is for sale, for a cool price of $3.9 million. Cassidy purchased the house in 2000, and it features six bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths,oversized closet space, an exercise room, a private office/bedroom, a heated pool, hot tub, oasis area with seating, a BBQ outdoor grilling kitchen, and a dock, that has a 10,000-pound automatic boat lift.

Cassidy lived in the house up until moving to a small apartment prior to his death in November, 2017. Until the house is sold, it will continue to be used as a private rental property, which you can stay in for $1,389 per night during off-season, and $1,789 a night until it is sold.

Via People