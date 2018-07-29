David Cassidy, Smiling, Concert

David Cassidy's Former Home On Sale For $3.9 Million

July 29, 2018
David Cassidy's palatial estate in Florida has finally hit the market.

Casa De Mayan, where Cassidy lived with his girlfriend in Fort Lauderdale is for sale, for a cool price of $3.9 million.  Cassidy purchased the house in 2000, and it features six bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths,oversized closet space, an exercise room, a private office/bedroom, a heated pool, hot tub, oasis area with seating, a BBQ outdoor grilling kitchen, and a dock, that has a 10,000-pound automatic boat lift.

Cassidy lived in the house up until moving to a small apartment prior to his death in November, 2017.  Until the house is sold, it will continue to be used as a private rental property, which you can stay in for $1,389 per night during off-season, and $1,789 a night until it is sold.

