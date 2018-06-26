Dave Grohl Reveals How Taylor Swift Saved Him From Embarrassment At Paul McCartney’s Party

Even the biggest stars still get a little nervous.

James Corden recently aired his carpool karaoke special with Sir Paul McCartney and it was quite epic.

While talking with Foo Fighters front man Dave Grohl, Corden asked if he still gets nervous when getting a chance to perform with the legendary Beatle. Grohl told Corden that he does, and one night Taylor Swift saved him while at a party that McCartney was hosting.

Grohl said he and his wife were about to leave the party when Paul started playing a new song on the piano. Grohl was then asked to get up and play a song with Paul but was not in the best condition, that’s when Taylor Swift volunteered to play.

“I can’t play piano and I was a little out of sorts at that point. All of the guitars are left-handed and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, what do I do? What do I do?’ and at that point, Taylor Swift stands up and goes, ‘I’ll do a song’. So she saved my ass.”

Check out the interview below.

Video of Taylor Swift Bailed Dave Grohl Out at a Paul McCartney Party - #LateLateLondon

Via: NME