Dave Grohl Surprises Jazz Show And Plays 'In Bloom' For The Second Time Since Kurt Cobain's Death

September 17, 2018
It's a known fact that Dave Grohl won't play Nirvana songs.

“For me, it’s so personal. I remember everything about those records; I remember the shorts I was wearing when we recorded them or that it snowed that day.”

So it was pretty surprising to see him grab the sticks and play "In Bloom" at a jazz show where me made a surprise appearance.  And apparently this was only the second time he's played the song since Kurt's death.  

Check out the video below.  

 

