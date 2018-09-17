Dave Grohl Surprises Jazz Show And Plays 'In Bloom' For The Second Time Since Kurt Cobain's Death

It's a known fact that Dave Grohl won't play Nirvana songs.

“For me, it’s so personal. I remember everything about those records; I remember the shorts I was wearing when we recorded them or that it snowed that day.”

So it was pretty surprising to see him grab the sticks and play "In Bloom" at a jazz show where me made a surprise appearance. And apparently this was only the second time he's played the song since Kurt's death.

Check out the video below.

Video of Trombone Shorty with Dave Grohl---Greek Theater LA---9 15 18---In Bloom (Nirvana cover)

-story via barstoolsports.com