Dave Grohl and His Mom Will Be Producing A Show About Rock Stars' Moms

Every rock star started somewhere, and their mom probably helped in some way.

Some of the greatest rock stars wouldn't be here if it wasn't for their mom. Last year Virginia Hanlon Grohl, mother of Foo Fighters front man Dave Grohl, released a book titled 'From the Cradle to the Stage', a book about the mothers of todays biggest stars. Now that book will be made into a documentary series for TV, with Dave and Virginia Grohl serving as executive producers.

The book features Virginia speaking with the mothers of Beastie Boys’ Mike D, R.E.M.‘s Michael Stipe, Pharrell Williams, Tom Morello and many other moms as they talk about their experiences of raising children who later grew up to be famous musicians.

Virginia Grohl said in a statement, “I’m excited to introduce the viewing public to the strong, loving women who have supported the insistent dreams of their musical sons and daughters.” Dave added, “I’m beyond excited to join in on the next step of my mother’s project to explore the stories of other musicians who were as fortunate as me, having been raised by such amazing women. Plus…I owe her one.”

There's no major network attached to the project yet, or any date as to when the series will air.

Via: Pitchfork