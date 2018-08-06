Dave Bautista Might Quit Third 'Guardians' Installment If James Gunn Script Isn't Used

This could be the end of Drax the Destroyer as we know it.

Dave Bautista has officially threatened to quit the third installment in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" series if James Gunn's script is not used.

"Where I’m at right now is that if [Marvel> doesn’t use that script, then I’m going to ask them to release me from my contract, cut me out or recast me," Bautista said in an interview. "I’d be doing James a disservice if I didn’t."

I will do what Im legally obligated to do but @Guardians without @JamesGunn is not what I signed up for. GOTG w/o @JamesGunn just isn’t GOTG. Its also pretty nauseating to work for someone who’d empower a smear campaign by fascists #cybernazis . That’s just how I feel https://t.co/Ym4FwruVDu — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) August 5, 2018

“I spoke to Chris Pratt the day after [Gunn’s firing> happened and he’s a bit religious so he wanted to pray and figure it out, but I was more like, ‘F–k this. This is bulls–t. James is one of the kindest, most decent people I’ve met,’” he added.

-source via usmagazine.com