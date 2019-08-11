Darth Vader Hot Air Balloon Takes Over Town In England

A town in England has joined the dark side and there’s nothing they can do about it. Bristol, England is currently hosting the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta, and the greatest attraction this year may be the Darth Vader hot air balloon floating over the city. After donations from fans, the Darth Vader hot air balloon made the trip to Bristol, and even got the approval of Mark Hamill.

The Empire is striking back... in Bristol, England. https://t.co/T2wQExuzCD — Mashable (@mashable) August 10, 2019

The Star Wars themed hot air balloon is part of the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta, which runs from August 8th to the 11th. The hot air balloon event is the largest annual meeting of hot air balloons around the world, and this year the Darth Vader balloon has been its greatest attraction. While it was originally made in Bristol, the Vader balloon has never been flown in its hometown.

How proud of our incredible city does this make you feel? The Darth Vader hot air balloon, made in Bristol, flying over the world famous Clifton Suspension Bridge. Thank you, @bristolballoon. pic.twitter.com/Hywk4ixp5I — Bristol24/7 (@bristol247) August 8, 2019

Thanks to a crowdfunding campaign, the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta was able to raise over $6,000 to bring the Star Wars balloon to the event. Normally, the balloon travels around the world on a global tour, but the donations were enough to bring the Darth Vader balloon home.

After a horrible, no good, terrible week, there's nothing quite like a giant floating #DarthVader balloon to distract from reality & raise your spirits. #ThanksDad https://t.co/Js4J0Pb2WK — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 8, 2019

Many fans were impressed with the Darth Vader balloon, but its greatest fan may be none other than Mark Hamill. The actor, who plays Luke Skywalker, said the ballooned raised his spirits. The only thing missing from this event was The Imperial March playing throughout Bristol, England as the hot air balloon slowly floated across the city.

Via Mashable