"Dancing With The Stars" Reveals Cast Of All-Athlete Season

Athletes have done historically well on Dancing with the Stars.

Past winners include former NFL players Hines Ward, Donald Driver, the Cowboys' own Emmitt Smith, as well as Olympians Shawn Johnson, Apolo Ohno, and even IndyCar driver Hélio Castroneves. With the success athletes of had, it comes as no surprise DWTS has decided to cast the entire upcoming season with nothing but former athletes.

ABC just announced the full cast for the upcoming 26th season, which includes Olympians, both former and current, Hall of Famers, All Stars, and one of the most controversial casting choices ever!

Legendary figure-skater Tonya Harding is heading to the ballroom on #DWTS: Athletes with @SashaFarber! pic.twitter.com/DYQH6ODPlC — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) April 13, 2018

Medal-winning snowboarder @JamieAsnow comes in out of the cold to set fire to the dance floor with @artemchigvintse on #DWTS: Athletes! pic.twitter.com/ZDcoTJXZRZ — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) April 13, 2018

Notre Dame basketball player @Arike_O takes to the dance floor with @Gleb_Savchenko on #DWTS:Athletes! -- pic.twitter.com/6Phs0Jp886 — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) April 13, 2018

Medal-winning softball pitcher @JennieFinch and @keodancer are here for the Mirrorball Trophy as they team up for #DWTS: Athletes! pic.twitter.com/fC9YMbZ4JI — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) April 13, 2018

Pro Bowl cornerback @J_No24 and @SharnaBurgess team up to tackle the dance floor on #DWTS: Athletes! -- pic.twitter.com/AfZNdc8nrR — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) April 13, 2018

The full cast, and their partners, includes:

Tonya Harding with Sasha Farber

Adam Rippon with Jenna Johnson

Mirai Nagasu with Alan Bersten

Jamie Anderson with Artem Chigvintsev

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with Lindsay Arnold

Arike Ogunbowale with Gleb Savchenko

Chris Mazdzer with Witney Carson

Jennie Finch Daigle with Keo Motsepe

Johnny Damon with Emma Slater

Josh Norman with Sharna Burgess

Season 26 of Dancing with the Stars premierd April 30th on ABC.

