Guitarist To Young To Play Inside Club Played Outside With Wireless System Instead

August 25, 2019
Dallas
The show must go on.  

Metal band ‘Ancient Burials’ from Portland Oregon were booked to play a show at the Hawthorne Theatre in Portland on August 20th. When the group showed up there was a small problem, their guitarist was not allowed in the venue due to being under the age of 21. 

Luckily another band set to play that night had their back. The band ‘Paradigm Shift’ let the guitarist use their wireless equipment so he was able to play outside the venue.

Paradigm Shift posted a video of Ancient Burials guitarist jamming out on a street corner to their Facebook page. Check it out below. 


Via: Metal Injection

