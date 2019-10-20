Check Out Shakiras Cover Of Green Day’s 'Basket Case'

October 20, 2019
Dallas
Shakira

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images

Categories: 
Latest Headlines
Music
Newsletter Features

Looks like Shakira is getting ready for her big performance at this year's Super Bowl.

The ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer posted a short video on Twitter of her covering Green Day’s ‘Basket Case’. She captioned the video, “Me, being a basket case with my producer…” 

Shakira definitely gave the Green Day classic a unique twist. Check out the video below. 

Via: Consequence of Sound

Tags: 
Shakira
Cover
Video
Green Day
Basket Case

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes