Check Out Shakiras Cover Of Green Day’s 'Basket Case'

Looks like Shakira is getting ready for her big performance at this year's Super Bowl.

The ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer posted a short video on Twitter of her covering Green Day’s ‘Basket Case’. She captioned the video, “Me, being a basket case with my producer…”

Shakira definitely gave the Green Day classic a unique twist. Check out the video below.

Me, being a basket case with my producer… pic.twitter.com/dckXvTy5H5 — Shakira (@shakira) October 18, 2019

Via: Consequence of Sound