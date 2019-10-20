Check Out Shakiras Cover Of Green Day’s 'Basket Case'
Looks like Shakira is getting ready for her big performance at this year's Super Bowl.
The ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer posted a short video on Twitter of her covering Green Day’s ‘Basket Case’. She captioned the video, “Me, being a basket case with my producer…”
Shakira definitely gave the Green Day classic a unique twist. Check out the video below.
Me, being a basket case with my producer… pic.twitter.com/dckXvTy5H5— Shakira (@shakira) October 18, 2019
