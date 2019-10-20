Jerry O’Connell Embarrasses His Kids By Singing Prince In The Car

October 20, 2019
Dallas
Jerry O'Connell

Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation

Categories: 
Classic
Gossip & Celeb News
Humor
Latest Headlines
Newsletter Features
Trending

This is probably the most dad thing you could with your kids. 

Make them listen to the music you grew up with while singing obnoxiously. Actor Jerry O’Connell took a moment to teach his kids about good music and the musical genius that is Prince. 

O’Connell busted out his phone and recorded himself singing in the car while his kids were begging him to stop. They can be seen plugging their ears while he sings ‘When Doves Cry’ by the Purple One. 

His kids can be heard asking him to turn it down, while O’Connell screams “This is good Music!” 

Check out the hilarious video down below. So far its been viewed over 2 million times on Twitter. 

Via: Slate 

Tags: 
Jerry O'Connell
Prince
When Doves Cry
kids
Video
singing

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes