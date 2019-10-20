Jerry O’Connell Embarrasses His Kids By Singing Prince In The Car

This is probably the most dad thing you could with your kids.

Make them listen to the music you grew up with while singing obnoxiously. Actor Jerry O’Connell took a moment to teach his kids about good music and the musical genius that is Prince.

O’Connell busted out his phone and recorded himself singing in the car while his kids were begging him to stop. They can be seen plugging their ears while he sings ‘When Doves Cry’ by the Purple One.

His kids can be heard asking him to turn it down, while O’Connell screams “This is good Music!”

Check out the hilarious video down below. So far its been viewed over 2 million times on Twitter.

Via: Slate