Paul McCartney, Steven Van Zandt, And Flea Pay Tribute To The Late Ginger Baker

October 6, 2019
Dallas
Ginger Baker

Hours after learning that legendary drummer Ginger Baker passed away, tributes from fellow artists and collaborators started pouring in. 

The family of Ginger Baker said in a statement that the Cream drummer had passed away while in the hospital on Sunday morning. 

One of the first tributes to come in was from Sir Paul McCartney himself. The two worked together on McCartney’s ‘Band on the Run’ album. 

The Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea posted on Instagram, soon after Sammy Hagar commented on Flea's post calling Baker “one of the best rhythm machines ever”

So much freedom in his playing. What a wildman. Rhythms we’ve hear all our lives he plucked them out of the sky. Rest In Peace Ginger Baker.

A post shared by Flea (@flea333) on

Steven Van Zandt and Jack Bruce paid their respects to Baker on Twitter. 

