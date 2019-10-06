Paul McCartney, Steven Van Zandt, And Flea Pay Tribute To The Late Ginger Baker

Hours after learning that legendary drummer Ginger Baker passed away, tributes from fellow artists and collaborators started pouring in.

The family of Ginger Baker said in a statement that the Cream drummer had passed away while in the hospital on Sunday morning.

One of the first tributes to come in was from Sir Paul McCartney himself. The two worked together on McCartney’s ‘Band on the Run’ album.

Ginger Baker, great drummer, wild and lovely guy. We worked together on the 'Band on the Run' album in his ARC Studio, Lagos, Nigeria. Sad to hear that he died but the memories never will. X Paul pic.twitter.com/Rne4tn6A2i — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) October 6, 2019

The Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea posted on Instagram, soon after Sammy Hagar commented on Flea's post calling Baker “one of the best rhythm machines ever”

Steven Van Zandt and Jack Bruce paid their respects to Baker on Twitter.

RIP Ginger Baker. One of the greatest drummers of all time. Begin with Cream’s Disraeli Gears. https://t.co/dObwjvWrva — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) October 6, 2019

The Bruce family would like to extend their sincere condolences to Ginger Baker’s family, friends and fans. Surviving a love hate relationship, Ginger was like an older brother to Jack, their chemistry was truly spectacular. RIP Ginger, one of the greatest drummers of all time ❤️ pic.twitter.com/G9Pl4Qecdp — Jack Bruce (@jackbrucemusic) October 6, 2019

Via: Rolling Stone