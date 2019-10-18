Top Haunted Houses In DFW This Halloween Season

Halloween season is officially underway and that means you might be excited to visit that pumpkin patch or come up with the coolest costume idea!

However, for some of us, it means getting a thrill and getting spooked inside a haunted house.

But which one to visit from the many houses out there?? 100.3 Jack-fm is here to help!

Here's our list of the TOP FIVE HAUNTED HOUSES across DFW this Halloween season

1. Dark Hour Haunted House, Plano

Dark Hour Haunted House

OPENS: September 20th through November 2nd

HOURS: Fridays and Saturdays 7 pm to midnight; Sundays 7 pm to 10 pm

LOCATION: 701 Taylor Dr. Plano, TX 75074

TICKETS $35- $42

2. Hangman’s House of Horrors - Fort Worth, TX

Hangman's House of Horrors

OPENS: September 27th through November 3rd

HOURS: Fridays and Saturdays 8 pm to midnight; Halloween week starting Tues Oct 30th 8 pm to 11 pm

LOCATION: 4400 Blue Mound Rd. Ft. Worth, TX

TICKETS $24- $44

3. J & F House of Terror, Garland

J&F House of Terror

OPENS: Friday October 4th through November 2nd

HOURS: Fridays and Saturdays 8:30 pm to midnight

LOCATION: 1855 Wall Street Suite B Garland, Texas 75041

TICKETS $20 reg admission. $30 fast pass, 4 for $76

4. The Parker House Haunted Attraction

Parker House