Top Haunted Houses In DFW This Halloween Season
October 18, 2019
Halloween season is officially underway and that means you might be excited to visit that pumpkin patch or come up with the coolest costume idea!
However, for some of us, it means getting a thrill and getting spooked inside a haunted house.
But which one to visit from the many houses out there?? 100.3 Jack-fm is here to help!
Here's our list of the TOP FIVE HAUNTED HOUSES across DFW this Halloween season
1. Dark Hour Haunted House, Plano
- OPENS: September 20th through November 2nd
- HOURS: Fridays and Saturdays 7 pm to midnight; Sundays 7 pm to 10 pm
- LOCATION: 701 Taylor Dr. Plano, TX 75074
- TICKETS $35- $42
2. Hangman’s House of Horrors - Fort Worth, TX
- OPENS: September 27th through November 3rd
- HOURS: Fridays and Saturdays 8 pm to midnight; Halloween week starting Tues Oct 30th 8 pm to 11 pm
- LOCATION: 4400 Blue Mound Rd. Ft. Worth, TX
- TICKETS $24- $44
3. J & F House of Terror, Garland
- OPENS: Friday October 4th through November 2nd
- HOURS: Fridays and Saturdays 8:30 pm to midnight
- LOCATION: 1855 Wall Street Suite B Garland, Texas 75041
- TICKETS $20 reg admission. $30 fast pass, 4 for $76
4. The Parker House Haunted Attraction
- OPENS: Friday September 27th through November 2nd
- HOURS: Fridays and Saturdays 8:00 pm to midnight, Sundays 7:30 pm - 10 pm
- LOCATION: 8550 West University Dr. Denton, Tx 76207
- TICKETS $25 - $40 (cash only at ticket booth)