Texas Rangers Win Against Yankees Closing This Chapter At Globe Life Park Till The New Park Opens

This chapter ends at Globe Life Park until new park opens

September 29, 2019
Dallas

© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Rangers beating the Yankees 6-1 tonight for the final game at Globe Life Park till the new park opens.

The new park will move across the street from the old park for next seasons games. 

Even though the park will be moving acrossed the street lots of fans were very emotional. 

For more than two decades fans filled Globe Life park.

The Rangers moved stadiums Back in 1994, they moved home plate with them and put it in the current stadium. After todays game they will be putting that same plate in the new stadium that will be air condidtioned.

Via FOX 4 News

