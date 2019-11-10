Texas Couple Is the Worlds Oldest Married Couple By Guinness World Records

November 10, 2019
Dallas

A couple in Austin, Texas are named the oldest couple in the world. John Henderson is 106 and his wife, Charlotte, is 105 combining to 211.

On December 15th they will be celebrating their 80th anniversary.  

They were married during the great depression and only spent $7 on their hotel for their honeymoon.

Also that's not the only record John is holding he is also the oldest living UT football Player and has attended at least one game for the past 84 years.

Via CNN

