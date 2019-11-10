Texas Couple Is the Worlds Oldest Married Couple By Guinness World Records

A couple in Austin, Texas are named the oldest couple in the world. John Henderson is 106 and his wife, Charlotte, is 105 combining to 211.

On December 15th they will be celebrating their 80th anniversary.

They were married during the great depression and only spent $7 on their hotel for their honeymoon.

Also that's not the only record John is holding he is also the oldest living UT football Player and has attended at least one game for the past 84 years.

A couple in Austin, Texas, has been named the oldest living couple in the world, according to Guinness World Records. John Henderson is 106 and his wife, Charlotte, is 105. On December 15, they will celebrate 80 years of marriage. https://t.co/CczlqICZna — CNN (@CNN) November 8, 2019

Via CNN