VIDEO: T-Rex Dances To The Jurassic Park Theme At A Dallas Strip Club

Sometimes you have to do something a little crazy in order to get noticed. Like dressing up as a T-Rex when you go to the club.

A video was posted on Facebook showing someone dressed in an inflatable T-Rex costume at a Dallas strip club. The T-Rex can be seen dancing on stage to the Jurassic Park theme song.

So far the video has more than 1 million views and has been shared over 50K times. Check out the hilarious clip below.