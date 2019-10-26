VIDEO: T-Rex Dances To The Jurassic Park Theme At A Dallas Strip Club

The Jurassic Park Theme makes this video even more hilarious

October 26, 2019
Dallas
Inflatable T-Rex suit

Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Categories: 
Humor
Latest Headlines
Newsletter Features
Trending

Sometimes you have to do something a little crazy in order to get noticed. Like dressing up as a T-Rex when you go to the club. 

A video was posted on Facebook showing someone dressed in an inflatable T-Rex costume at a Dallas strip club. The T-Rex can be seen dancing on stage to the Jurassic Park theme song. 

So far the video has more than 1 million views and has been shared over 50K times. Check out the hilarious clip below. 

Tags: 
t-rex
Dallas
strip club
Jurassic Park Theme
dance
Inflatable T-Rex