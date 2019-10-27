‘Supernatural’ Star Jared Padalecki Was Arrested In Austin Over The Weekend

Looks like someone partied a little too hard over the Halloween weekend.

TMZ reported that ‘Supernatural’ actor Jared Padalecki, was arrested early Sunday morning while hanging at his usual establishment in Austin, Texas. Witnesses told TMZ that Padalecki struck the bartender at Stereotype nightclub.

Padalecki was taken outside to cool off after he allegedly struck the general manager of the nightclub. A video was taken of Padalecki putting his friend in a headlock while in the parking lot. The Texas native is facing two counts of assault and one count of public intoxication.

His bond was set at $15,000; it's unclear if the actor was bailed out. A rep for Jared Padalecki has yet to respond for a comment on the matter.

Video of &#039;Supernatural&#039; Star Jared Padalecki Arrested at His Go-To Austin Club





