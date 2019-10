Robert Downey Jr. is finally out of the Iron Man suit and is talking to animals.

The first trailer for ‘Dolittle’ is here. We see Robert Downey Jr. as the famed doctor going on a new journey with tons of exotic animals in this reimagining of the classic tale.

‘Dolittle’ hits theaters on January 17th, check out the first trailer down below.

Video of Dolittle - Official Trailer

Via: Movie Web