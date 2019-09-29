Robert De Niro Dropped The F-Bomb Twice On Live TV

What an exciting way to start a Sunday morning.

While talking with CNN’s Brian Stelter on Reliable Sources Sunday morning, Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro dropped the F-bomb twice on live Television.

When asked about his critics who disagree with his political views, De Niro responded with “F--- 'em F--- 'em” then proceeded to apologize for his language. Stelter followed by saying “This is cable, so it’s not an FCC violation, but it still is a Sunday morning.” Check out the video below around the three-minute mark.

Video of Robert de Niro says Trump&#039;s &#039;crazy,&#039; curses out his critics

De Niro will be ou doing a lot of press soon, the actor has two new movies coming out this fall, ‘Joker’ out in theaters later this week and ‘The Irishman’ with Joe Pesci and Al Pacino coming to Netflix in November.

Via: Rolling Stone