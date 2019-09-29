Watch Rob Thomas Perform ‘Smooth’ With Sammy Hagar

Rob Thomas’ Chip Tooth Smile tour came to an end in September. 

Thomas played his last show at the Fox Performing Arts Center in Riverside, California and what better way to end the show than with his biggest hit ‘Smooth’. 

Only Thomas wanted to give the crowd one last surprise. During his encore, Thomas teased and asked if everyone was having a good time, “Is it wrong that I thought you’d have an even better night?” He then introduced legendary rocker Sammy Hagar to the stage. 

The two ended the night by playing ‘Smooth’ together. Check out the video below. 

Via: Variety

