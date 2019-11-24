Rick Astley Releases A New Piano Version Of ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’
November 24, 2019
No matter what time of day it is, we can’t get enough of Rick Astley’s ‘Never Gonna Give You Up.’
Astley has performed his hit song a countless number of times; he’s even performed the song with Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl. Now Astley has released a new version of ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’.
This version is a much more elegant and soulful version of the iconic song. Check it out below and let us know what you think.