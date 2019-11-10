Dan Aykroyd Says Original Ghostbusters Cast Will Return In ‘Ghostbusters 2020’

'Ghostbusters 2020' will definitely be worth the wait.

Actor Dan Aykroyd recently sat down for an interview with on 'The Greg Hill Show'. When asked about the upcoming ‘Ghostbusters 2020’, Aykroyd praised director Jason Reitman's script.

He even mentioned that original cast members, Bill Murray, Sigourney Weaver, Ernie Hudson, and Annie Potts would all be returning.

"Jason Reitman wrote a beautiful, heartfelt script that takes the real DNA from the first two movies and transfers that directly to the third, the next generation. It hands the legacy off to a new generation of stars, and players, and actors, and characters."

Aykroyd said that the new movie would pay tribute to writer and star Harold Ramis, who passed away back in 2014.

"I miss him a lot. He was, of course, a really intelligent, great writer and collaborator... We paid tribute to him in the movie that Paul Feig made with the girls, he was there in a bust, and Billy and I showed up to work on that because we had faith in that vision... So, we paid tribute to Harold there, and of course, we'll recognize him in this film in some way, however small."

Are you excited about Ghostbusters 2020?

Via: Movie Web