McDonald's Bringing Back Retro Toys For 40th Anniversary Of Happy Meal

The 40th anniversary for the Happy Meal is coming up and they are doing a throwback with retro toys. The special promotion will be going on November 7-11.

Here are the toys that will be featured in the Happy Meals during the limited time.

Cowboy McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988

Fireman McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988

Mail Carrier McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988

Hamburger Changeable (McDonald’s): 1989

Grimace (McDonald’s): 1990

Dino Happy Meal Box Changeable (McDonald’s): 1991

McDonald’s Hot Wheels Thunderbird (Mattel): 1993

Hamburglar (McDonald’s): 1995

Power Rangers (Hasbro): 1995

Space Jam Bugs Bunny (Warner Bros.): 1996

Patti the Platypus (Ty Beanie Baby): 1997

101 Dalmatians – U.S. Exclusive (Disney): 1997

Tamagotchi (Bandai): 1998

My Little Pony (Hasbro): 1998

Furby (Hasbro): 1999

Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey – U.S. Exclusive (Disney): 2002

Hello Kitty (Sanrio): 2013

Introducing the Surprise #HappyMeal! 17 iconic toys from the last 40 years are back at participating restaurants from 11/7 through 11/11. Which childhood fave do you have your eye on? -- -- pic.twitter.com/L13Z3bZtXJ — McDonald's (@McDonalds) November 1, 2019

Via USA Today