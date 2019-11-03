McDonald's Bringing Back Retro Toys For 40th Anniversary Of Happy Meal
November 3, 2019
The 40th anniversary for the Happy Meal is coming up and they are doing a throwback with retro toys. The special promotion will be going on November 7-11.
Here are the toys that will be featured in the Happy Meals during the limited time.
- Cowboy McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988
- Fireman McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988
- Mail Carrier McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988
- Hamburger Changeable (McDonald’s): 1989
- Grimace (McDonald’s): 1990
- Dino Happy Meal Box Changeable (McDonald’s): 1991
- McDonald’s Hot Wheels Thunderbird (Mattel): 1993
- Hamburglar (McDonald’s): 1995
- Power Rangers (Hasbro): 1995
- Space Jam Bugs Bunny (Warner Bros.): 1996
- Patti the Platypus (Ty Beanie Baby): 1997
- 101 Dalmatians – U.S. Exclusive (Disney): 1997
- Tamagotchi (Bandai): 1998
- My Little Pony (Hasbro): 1998
- Furby (Hasbro): 1999
- Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey – U.S. Exclusive (Disney): 2002
- Hello Kitty (Sanrio): 2013
Introducing the Surprise #HappyMeal! 17 iconic toys from the last 40 years are back at participating restaurants from 11/7 through 11/11. Which childhood fave do you have your eye on? -- -- pic.twitter.com/L13Z3bZtXJ— McDonald's (@McDonalds) November 1, 2019