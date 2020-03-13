List Of North Texas School & Event Cancellations

Due to the Coronavirus threat, several events have been postponed or canceled. Additionally, schools have announced alternate plans for the resumption of classes.

Below is a running list:

Schools:

Mansfield ISD: schools, offices and facilities will be closed to the public from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27. All extracurricular activities and field trips will be canceled during that period as well.

GCISD (Grapevine-Colleyville ISD): closure until March 27.

Keller ISD: Decided to close March 16-27, which includes the cancellation of all extracurricular activities and school events during this same period.

Fort Worth ISD: extend spring break for at least two weeks. Immediately canceling all travel for both students and employees as well as sporting events.

Alvarado ISD: closed thru the end of the week

Texas A&M: Classes will move classes online beginning March. 23 until April 28. Campus community meetings and events are now restricted to less than 50 participants.

UNT: Classes will resume online on March 23.

UT-Austin extends spring break by 1 week.

UT-Arlington extends spring break by 1 week.

TCU extends spring break by 1 week/will conduct online classes

SMU is still in session; on spring break next week

Texas State University will extend the spring break for students by one week.

SMU will move students from classrooms to online instruction for the first two weeks following Spring Break, beginning Monday, March 23. The University is requesting that as many students as is possible to leave the residence halls during Spring Break and remain home until April 5.

SFA: all classes resume online only beginning on March. 18.

Texas A&M Commerce: All classes have moved online until further notice.

Dallas ISD has canceled all events until further notice. School will resume as scheduled.

McKinney ISD to extend spring break through Friday, March 20. District to evaluate whether to reopen the school on March 23.

Lovejoy ISD to extend spring break through Friday, March 20. District to evaluate whether to reopen the school on March 23.

Frisco ISD to extend spring break through Friday, March 20. District to evaluate whether to reopen the school on March 23.

Plano ISD to extend spring break through Friday, March 20. District to evaluate whether to reopen the school on March 23.

Allen ISD to extend spring break through Friday, March 20. District to evaluate whether to reopen the school on March 23.

Wylie ISD to extend spring break through Friday, March 20. District to evaluate whether to reopen the school on March 23.

Local events canceled, venues closed:

Dallas Auto Show: postponed

Festival of Joy - March 28 at Klyde Warren Park: Canceled

Schumann & Shostakovich, March 13-15, presented by Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra

Alive at the Bass, March 17, presented by University Christian Church (rescheduled for September 15, 2020)

Beautiful – The Carole King Musical, March 20-22, presented by Performing Arts Fort Worth

Image, Imbue & Bartok, March 27-29, presented by Texas Ballet Theater

All private events and tours scheduled at Bass Hall, McDavid Studio and the Van Cliburn Recital Hall

Dallas St. Patrick’s parade

Celebrate Southlake

All American conf. at Dickies starting 3/12

Chris Stapleton/Willie Nelson at GLF

Michael Buble at Dickies Arena

Sundance Square

AEG events at these venues will be postponed until further notice.-- The Theatre at Grand Prairie The Bomb Factory Canton Hall Trees The Majestic Theatre McFarlin Memorial Auditorium The Kessler Theatre The Blue Light Club Dada

The Dallas Business Journal is postponing its 2020 40 Under 40 Awards event originally scheduled for Thursday, March 12. The new date will be announced once it is determined.

Dallas County is canceling all jury trials for the George Allen Civil Courthouse and for all Justice of the Peace (J.P.) Courts until April 13, 2020. Dallas County citizens summoned to appear at the George Allen Courthouse or a J.P. Court prior to April 13 should not report nor call to reschedule their service.​

Mansfield Mayor David Cook has regretfully informed the Pickle Mansfield Society that their event scheduled for this weekend has been canceled. “This cancellation of the St. Paddy’s Pickle Parade & Palooza includes all public events planned for Friday and Saturday in Historic Downtown Mansfield, and is absolutely necessary to protect the safety and welfare of our citizens, our employees and the public at-large,” said Mayor Cook.​

State of Texas:

City of Tyler cancels all public events from 3/16 until 3/30

UT-Austin cancels all events at Frank Erwin center

SXSW

