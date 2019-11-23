Kirsten Bell Features Teachers To Help Them Get School Supplies

Kirsten Bell has been doing a feature on Friday to help teachers get their supplies for the school year.

She includes a description of the teacher and their Amazon wish list.

The most recent teacher is Brooke she was nominated by her friend Emily. Kirsten Bell takes nominations to find a teacher and puts their wish list on her bio so anyone can help.

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Nov 15, 2019 at 3:41pm PST

Recently Woodland Park Academy posted on their Facebook a picture of Brooke with all of the packages that people donated to her and her class.

Bell said "Featured Teacher Friday will continue every Friday till the end of time. Till all the teachers have everything that they need and our kids grow up great."

Via Sunny Skyz