Kanye West Fans Upset Over Cold $55 Breakfast Served At His Sunday Service Brunch

If you're going to pay more than $50 for breakfast then it should be at a high-end restaurant and not before a concert.

Kanye West brought his Sunday Service Choir to Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Friday. Thousands flocked to see West perform songs off his latest album ‘Jesus Is King’.

Upon arrival, organizers of the event offered breakfast to attendees for the steep price of $55 a plate. One attendee was not pleased with what was being served; cold pancakes, two strips of bacon and a sausage patty on a styrofoam plate.

Attendees quickly took too social media to post pictures of their plates where they went viral.

Fans that attended Kanye West’s sold out Sunday Service #Brunchella in Baton Rouge spent $55 for "brunch" and got this. ---- pic.twitter.com/OVKJaCWb4T — Festive Owl (@TheFestiveOwl) November 3, 2019

Since the photo of the breakfast plate went viral, the catering company ‘Lauryn's Fine Catering’ told TMZ, that Kanye West’s Sunday Service collective should not be associated with the food being served.

"The catering company acknowledges it did not provide adequate food for ONE attendee and a social media post went viral. Kanye West and the Sunday Service collective should be disassociated with such claims surrounding the food at the event."

TMZ says that Kanye West did not receive any money from his performance on Friday and that he covered all of the travel costs for his choir.

