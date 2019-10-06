Joaquin Phoenix Can’t Do The Joker Laugh When Crashing A Screening Of ‘Joker’

October 6, 2019
Dallas
Joaquin Phoenix

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Film at Lincoln Center

Sometimes when you run into famous celebrities you just want to hear them say their iconic lines. 

How disappointed would you be if Matthew McConaughey didn’t say “Alright, Alright, Alright” when you ran into him? 

That’s how some of the theatergoers who attended a screening of ‘Joker’ felt when Joaquin Phoenix popped in before the movie started. 

A showing of ‘Joker’ was about to begin when the man himself came in and crashed a screening. Phoenix had been going around Los Angeles thanking fans for coming out and posed for some pictures at different screening all over town. 

At one point Phoenix was asked to do the iconic laugh but couldn’t muster the courage to do it in front of everybody. Instead, he asked someone in the crowd to give him his best joker laugh. 

The video is a little cringe-worthy, you can check it out below. 

Via: TMZ

