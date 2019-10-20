Jennifer Lawrence Got Married In Rhode Island

Jennifer Lawrence got married this Saturday in Rohde Island to Cooke Maroney. Some A-Listers attended were Adele, Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie and husband Joel Madden.

The couple got engaged in February after almost dating for a year. A source said, "They had an instant attraction the moment they met and we tease them it was love at first sight.".

After getting engaged the couple had an engagement party in Brooklyn, New York where her stylists showed off Lawrence in an Instagram post.



Video of Watch Jennifer Lawrence Gush Over Fiance Cooke Maroney (Exclusive)

In this interview, Lawrence talks about how she knew Cooke was the one"Well, he's just the best person I've ever met in my whole life, It was a very, very easy decision." she gushed.

Via Entertainment Tonight