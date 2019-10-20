Jennifer Lawrence Got Married In Rhode Island

Jennifer Lawrence Marries Cooke Maroney

October 20, 2019
Jennifer Lawrence got married this Saturday in Rohde Island to Cooke Maroney. Some A-Listers attended were Adele, Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie and husband Joel Madden.

The couple got engaged in February after almost dating for a year. A source said, "They had an instant attraction the moment they met and we tease them it was love at first sight.".

After getting engaged the couple had an engagement party in Brooklyn, New York where her stylists showed off Lawrence in an Instagram post.

Here she comes! We couldn’t be happier and more excited for #jenniferlawrence to become a #MRS.. this weekend we toasted Jen and her groom to be.. too good of a time was had by all.

A post shared by @ jillandjordan on



In this interview, Lawrence talks about how she knew Cooke was the one 

"Well, he's just the best person I've ever met in my whole life, It was a very, very easy decision." she gushed.  

