Horses Run Loose On Dallas Highway

Drivers Were Shocked to see Horses And Ponies On Interstate 35 East and Highway 183

October 6, 2019
Dallas

iStock / Getty Images Plus

Traffic can be bad but it was pretty bad when a few horses and ponies got loose and starting running with traffic. A Trailer came open during transit is how the animals got out.

Some of the horses were found at the Hampton Inn Suites as well as some going down Regal Row area.

Sadly two of the horses were struck by cars and passed but the remaining horses and ponies were returned to the owner.

At least one driver got a video of the horses running on the highway.

Via UPI

