First Trailer For New Star Wars Series 'The Mandalorian' Is Here!

The new Disney streaming service Disney+ will be available on November 12th. With it will come a slew of new Disney movies and TV shows, along with some classic Disney movies.

Now Disney and creator Jon Favreau have finally revealed the first trailer for their upcoming Star Wars series ‘The Mandalorian’. The series is set in the dangerous times following the fall of the Empire. It stars Pedro Pascal as a lone gunslinger living in a perilous, lawless world.

Check out the first trailer down below, The Mandalorian will available on Disney+ on November 12th.

Video of The Mandalorian | Official Trailer | Disney+ | Streaming Nov. 12

Via: USA Today