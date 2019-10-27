Elton John Says Madonna Was ‘Nasty’ And ‘Ungracious’ Towards Lady Gaga

Elton Johns tell-all memoir ‘Me’ just keeps making headlines with all these shocking details about his fellow artists.

Elton John revealed that Madonna was very ugly towards Lady Gaga when she first started out. Elton claims Madonna couldn’t take the similarities between Gaga’s song “Born This Way” and her own “Express Yourself” “as a compliment.

Elton did believe the two songs sounded familiar but was just baffled by her response.

“Couldn’t see why Madonna was so ungracious and nasty about it, particularly when she claims to be a champion for women.”

The ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ singer said that you should never kick a younger artist down.

“I think it’s just wrong — an established artist shouldn’t kick down a younger artist right at the start of their career.”

He wrote that he defended Gaga while doing an interview in Australia where he went off on Madonna.

“I was furious and I said some pretty horrible things about her to a TV interviewer in Australia, a guy I’d known since the ‘70s called Molly Meldrum. You can tell from the footage that it wasn’t part of the interview that I was just sounding off to an old friend between takes. They broadcast it anyway, which brought that particular old friendship to a very swift conclusion. Still, I shouldn’t have said it. I apologized.”

In 2013 Elton named Lady Gaga the godmother to both of his sons.

Via: Yahoo Entertainment