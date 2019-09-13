Eddie Money Dead At 70 After Battle With Cancer

80's Hitmaker Eddie Money has died at the age of 70, confirms TMZ.

Eddie died early Friday morning as a result of complications with stage 4 esophageal cancer.

Best known for hit songs "Take Me Home Tonight" and "Baby Hold On.." Eddie had revealed his stunning cancer diagnosis during season 2 of his reality TV show "Real Money."

The cancer that had started in his esophagus spread to other parts of his body..

His family released the following statement:

"The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music."

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Money family. RIP.