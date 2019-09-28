Dog The Bounty Hunter Diagnosed With A Life Threatening Condition

Just a few weeks ago Duane Chapman AKA Dog the Bounty Hunter was sent to the hospital after experiencing chest pains. Now on an upcoming episode of the Dr. Oz Show, we may know what exactly happened to Dog.

In a preview of Monday’s episode, Dog revealed to Dr. Oz that he has been diagnosed with Pulmonary Embolism, a blockage of one of the pulmonary arteries caused by blood clots. The life-threatening condition causes shortness of breath and chest pains.

In the clip, Dr. Oz told Dog that he’s “a ticking time bomb.”

Video of Dog The Bounty Hunter Tells Dr. Oz &quot;I&#039;m Not Afraid To Die&quot;

According to People, Dog is now on the road to recovery. The reality star is treating his condition and is taking blood thinners, eating healthier, and has given up smoking.

Via: LA Times