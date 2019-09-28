Dog The Bounty Hunter Diagnosed With A Life Threatening Condition

September 28, 2019
Dallas
Dog The Bounty Hunter

Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Just a few weeks ago Duane Chapman AKA Dog the Bounty Hunter was sent to the hospital after experiencing chest pains. Now on an upcoming episode of the Dr. Oz Show, we may know what exactly happened to Dog. 

In a preview of Monday’s episode, Dog revealed to Dr. Oz that he has been diagnosed with Pulmonary Embolism, a blockage of one of the pulmonary arteries caused by blood clots. The life-threatening condition causes shortness of breath and chest pains. 

In the clip, Dr. Oz told Dog that he’s “a ticking time bomb.”

According to People, Dog is now on the road to recovery. The reality star is treating his condition and is taking blood thinners, eating healthier, and has given up smoking.

Via: LA Times

Dog The Bounty Hunter
Dr. Oz
Pulmonary Embolism
diagnosis

