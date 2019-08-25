Hillary Duff Is Returning For A Lizzie Maguire Reboot

The final episodes of the hit Disney Channel series Lizzie Maguire aired 15 years ago. Now it looks like Disney is bringing the show back for their new streaming service Disney+.

During the D23 Expo Lizzie Maguire star Hillary Duff came out and announced that she would be apart of the upcoming reboot series. The show will pick up on Lizzie’s 30th birthday as she begins working as an apprentice for a New York City decorator all while she tries to navigate life in the Big Apple. Duff explained that she couldn’t wait to be apart of everyone’s life who grew up watching the show as a kid.

"She was there for everyone in their pre-teens. She was their best friend, and I would love to try to embody that for her in her 30s and going through those challenges."

The original show creator Terri Minsky will be producing the new series, no word yet as to whether any other cast members would be returning or not. Are you excited for a Lizzie Maguire reboot?

Via: E! News