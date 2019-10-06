Dallas Cowboy's Players Visit Homeless Youth Center

A couple of Cowboys players visit the homeless youth in south Dallas. 

October 6, 2019
Dallas

© Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
Local News
Sports

Defensive end Kerry Hyder with his family and defensive lineman Christian Covington visited Fannie C. Harris Center in south Dallas.

Hyder learned about the center on local news and felt a connection and wanted to visit. They spent a few hours with about 50 teens talking having dinner and giving them clothes, shoes and even more.

“My mom is my rock, and we had some struggles growing up,We just wish we had a center like this to help us out when times are hard, and we needed somewhere to go, or somewhere for me to go and my brother." Hyder said.

Hyder,his family and the NFL foundation donated $8,000 to the center.

Hyder said."If you can come by these types of centers and spend time with the youth and do your part, then you can definitely make a difference in someone's life"

Via WFAA

Tags: 
Dallas Cowboys
Fannie C. Harris Center
teens

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes