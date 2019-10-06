Dallas Cowboy's Players Visit Homeless Youth Center

Defensive end Kerry Hyder with his family and defensive lineman Christian Covington visited Fannie C. Harris Center in south Dallas.

Hyder learned about the center on local news and felt a connection and wanted to visit. They spent a few hours with about 50 teens talking having dinner and giving them clothes, shoes and even more.

“My mom is my rock, and we had some struggles growing up,We just wish we had a center like this to help us out when times are hard, and we needed somewhere to go, or somewhere for me to go and my brother." Hyder said.

Hyder,his family and the NFL foundation donated $8,000 to the center.

Hyder said."If you can come by these types of centers and spend time with the youth and do your part, then you can definitely make a difference in someone's life"

