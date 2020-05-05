Blue Angels Release Path, Times For DFW Flyover Honoring Frontline COVID-19 Responders

The US Navy Blue Angels precision flight team will be appearing in the skies over North Texas on Wednesday to honor frontline healthcare workers in the fight against coronavirus, according to KRLD News 1080.

The flyover will begin around 11:00 a.m. in McKinney and the team will make passes over Allen, The Colony, Plano and Richardson, then to downtown Dallas, Duncanville, Irving, Grapevine, Keller, North Richland Hills, Arlington and around downtown Fort Worth before heading to Saginaw before they head south.

The team plans on heading to Houston after flying over North Texas.

The entire flight will last roughly 35 minutes. Times are subject to change.

The Blue Angels ask that residents should observe the flyover from the safety of their home quarantine and should refrain from traveling to see the flyover.

(1 of 2) Your #BlueAngels are heading your way Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and New Orleans!



Check out the overhead times and route on the graphic below.#AmericaStrong#InThisTogether#HealthCareHeroes pic.twitter.com/lmWVEllSGP — Blue Angels (@BlueAngels) May 5, 2020

Thanks to Rep. Kay Granger (R-Fort Worth), the Blue Angels are making the special visit to North Texas.

After the Blue Angels performed an honorary flight over New York City last month, Rep. Granger told KRLD she decided to ask about a similar gesture for the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and the Navy quickly signed off.

The flight team has now scheduled similar flyovers throughout the U.S.