A Bear Breaks Into A Pennsylvania Middle School

September 29, 2019
Security cameras catch an unexpected break in at a middle school in Pennsylvania. A young bear runs into the window and walks around the hallway of a middle school.

The footage shows the bear running into windows and back and forth in a hallway.

The only people that were in the school at the time were the custodians, no one was hurt and no major damage was caused. The bear left after apparently being spooked by it's own refection.  

 

