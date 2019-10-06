Aaron Franklin To Open A New Smokehouse Restaurant In Dallas

Aaron Franklin is bringing his popular Asian smokehouse ‘Loro’ to Dallas.

In a press release Franklin and co-owner chef Tyson Cole, said they plan on opening a second location for ‘Loro’ in North Texas. The restaurant is currently slated to the open in the summer of 2020.

Loro Dallas will feature dishes that balance Southeast Asian flavors with the rich texture of traditional Texas BBQ. A rendering of the new location will resemble the historic dance halls of the Texas Hill Country.

The new restaurant and bar will be located at 1812 N Haskell on the corner of Haskell and Munger in old east Dallas.

Via: D Magazine