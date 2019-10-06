Aaron Franklin To Open A New Smokehouse Restaurant In Dallas

October 6, 2019
Dallas
Benji Jacob and Aaron Franklin

Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for SXSW

Categories: 
Food
Latest Headlines
Local Buzz
Newsletter Features

Aaron Franklin is bringing his popular Asian smokehouse ‘Loro’ to Dallas.

In a press release Franklin and co-owner chef Tyson Cole, said they plan on opening a second location for ‘Loro’ in North Texas. The restaurant is currently slated to the open in the summer of 2020. 

Loro Dallas will feature dishes that balance Southeast Asian flavors with the rich texture of traditional Texas BBQ. A rendering of the new location will resemble the historic dance halls of the Texas Hill Country. 

The new restaurant and bar will be located at 1812 N Haskell on the corner of Haskell and Munger in old east Dallas. 

Via: D Magazine

Tags: 
Aaron Franklin
Asian Smokehouse
Loro
Dallas
restaurant
New

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes