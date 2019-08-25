State Fair Of Texas Announced The Winners Of The 2019 Big Tex Choice Awards

August 25, 2019
Dallas
State Fair of Texas

Summer is just about over, so what's the next big event going on in DFW? The State Fair of Texas of course. 

Hope you’re ready to try some crazy fair food because the winners of the Big Tex Choice Awards have just been announced and they all look delicious. The three categories are divided into Best Savory, Best Sweet, and Most Creative. 

The Best Savory Award goes to Ruth’s Stuffed Fried Taco Cone by Ruth Hauntz. Slow-cooked barbacoa served in a cone-shaped tortilla shell with black beans and cilantro lime rice all topped with pico de gallo, queso fresco and homemade salsa verde.

The Best Sweet Award goes to Big Red Chicken Bread by Brent & Juan Reaves. A light and fluffy doughnut covered in Big Red-flavored frosting, served with a fried chicken wing. 

The Most Creative Award goes to Fla’Mango Tango by The Garza Family. A creamy fried mango twist with a citrus glaze on top, served alongside strawberry mango sorbet.

