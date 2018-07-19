Dallas Woman Jailed For Taking Conch Shells From A Florida Beach

Don’t take all the seashells you see on the beach kids.

Diana Fiscal-Gonzalez of Dallas was sentenced to 15 days in jail and had to pay a $500 fine, plus $268 for court costs, just for taking 40 Queen Conch shells from the Florida Keys.

Fiscal-Gonzalez says she was unaware that taking the shells from the water was illegal and had planned on giving the shells as gifts to family members.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, you are allowed to take empty seashells from the beach, but taking a living Queen Conch shell is illegal. The shells Fiscal-Gonzalez took all contained a living organism inside.

Fiscal-Gonzalez was arrested last summer after police received an anonymous tip. When Fiscal-Gonzalez was approached by an officer they discovered three containers of Queen Conch shells soaking in bleach and water.

Via: USA Today