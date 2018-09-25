Dallas Stars Player Borrowed A Fans Jersey In The Middle Of A Game

If Dak asked to borrow your jersey in the middle of the game because his didn’t fit, you would say yes, right?

That’s what happened the other night at a Dallas Stars pre-season game. Right-winger Alexander Radulov was having trouble with his jersey that just didn’t seem to fit him in the first period.

The Stars were playing an exhibition game against the Florida Panthers in Tulsa, Oklahoma when the Stars equipment manager was asked to get Radulov another jersey. He ended up asking a fan that was sitting two rows behind the bench what size he was, and if he could borrow his replica jersey for the remainder of the game.

Of course, the fan said yes. At the end of the game, Radulov returned the jersey to the fan all sweaty and autographed. That’s one game he’ll never forget.

Wonder if he’ll wash the jersey now?

Via: WFAA